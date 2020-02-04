10 things to do this week

04.02 - 11.02 2020
1

Visit TrapTown

06.02.2020

Veteran Belgian choreographer Wim Vandekeybus makes his debut at the Grand Théâtre.

Grand duchess helps out young mothers

News Picture of the day 04.02.2020 Delano staff

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa is pictured with a toddler at the Norbert Ensch reception centre in Contern on 3 January.

Photo: Cour grand-ducale / Marion Dessard

The grand duchess visited the centre’s Zoé and Yua groups, which support mothers who are minors and their children, as well as young pregnant women and single-parent families.

The grand duchess took time out to discuss the challenges the young mothers face. She was moved by the stories she heard and has decided to help launch a new project with the help of the Fondation du Grand-Duc et de la Grande-Duchesse that will work together with the reception centre teams for the benefit of the Zoé and Yua groups, according to a palace statement.

The reception centre is a service provided by the Luxembourg Red Cross, of which the grand duchess has been president since 2005.

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa Norbert Ensch reception centre Luxembourg Red Cross royal family social care single parent families