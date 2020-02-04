Grand duchess helps out young mothers

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa is pictured with a toddler at the Norbert Ensch reception centre in Contern on 3 January.
Photo: Cour grand-ducale / Marion Dessard
The grand duchess visited the centre’s Zoé and Yua groups, which support mothers who are minors and their children, as well as young pregnant women and single-parent families.
The grand duchess took time out to discuss the challenges the young mothers face. She was moved by the stories she heard and has decided to help launch a new project with the help of the Fondation du Grand-Duc et de la Grande-Duchesse that will work together with the reception centre teams for the benefit of the Zoé and Yua groups, according to a palace statement.
The reception centre is a service provided by the Luxembourg Red Cross, of which the grand duchess has been president since 2005.