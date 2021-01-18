10 things to do this week

Hear Persian virtuosos

17.01.2021

Persian traditional music is played and listened to not only for pleasure for it also serves a transformative purpose.

Grand Duke Henri visits vaccination centre

News Picture of the day 18.01.2021 Delano staff

Grand Duke Henri took time to talk to healthcare staff at the Victor Hugo hall vaccination centre on Monday.

Photo: ©SIP / Jean-Christophe Verhaegen

Accompanied by health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) and Luxembourg City mayor Lydie Polfer (DP), Grand Duke Henri toured the facility inside the Victor Hugo hall in Limperstsberg and talked to staff as well as patients about their experiences with the vaccine.

The centre briefly opened its doors at the end of 2020 to start vaccinating healthcare professionals and staff are now administering the first follow-up jabs to those who already received the initial dose in December. 

On Friday, the health ministry also gave further updates on the amount of vaccines the grand duchy will potentially receive in the upcoming weeks, with 86,4000 deliveries expected by the end of March. 

