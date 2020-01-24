Green driving: Small changes that can make a difference

If you care about the environment but for whatever reason aren’t ready to buy a low or zero-emissions vehicle, there are already several things motorists can do to reduce their impact on the environment. Here are Delano’s top 5 recommendations.
Retread your tyres
Tyres are among the most common plastic polluters on earth. According to a 2017 study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, they account for 28% of overall microplastic in the world’s oceans because of the tiny plastic polymers that break off as a result of use. Tyres that aren’t recycle or burned, mostly end up in landfill.
One way to reduce their environmental impact is by extending the life of a car’s tyres through retreading, a technique known in French as “rechapage”. This process involves replacing the worn tread from a vehicle’s tyres with new treads. Retreading may not reduce microplastics, but it will reduce oil consumption, if you consider a new tyre requires 22 gallons of oil to manufacture, while a re-tread tyre needs 7 gallons. Ask at your local tyre changing facility if they offer this service or use a local search tool to find one that does.
Keep up the pressure
Luxembourg’s automobile club ACL advises checking your tyre pressure once a month, always when the tyre is cold. “Too little pressure makes driving more dangerous and leads to a significant increase in wear on the shoulder of the tyre,” it writes on its site. Drivers should also top up the pressure by around 2 bar when carrying a heavier than usual load. In addition to being safer, having the correct tyre pressure ensure maximum fuel efficiency and reduces the chances of wearing out a tyre prematurely.
Idling
We’ve all been there--you are blocked at a railway crossing or waiting to pick someone up, while the engine runs. If your car does not have an automatic stop and start function and you know you’ll be stuck there for three minutes or more, consider switching the engine off. You’ll save fuel and people living or walking nearby will thank you.
Less speed
Adopting fuel-efficient driving techniques can have a big impact on carbon emissions and your fuel bill, according to Natural Resources Canada. Among its tips, the government awareness platform advises motorists to imagine there’s an open cup of coffee on the dashboard when accelerating. Taking “5 seconds to accelerate your vehicle up to 20 kilometres per hours from a stop,” is the most fuel-efficient way to accelerate.
It also suggests managing speeds better, by removing the foot from the accelerator instead of using brakes, where possible, and avoiding high speeds. At 120 kilometres per hour, a vehicle uses 20% more fuel than at 100 kilometres per hour. “On a 25-km trip, this spike in speed--and fuel consumption--would cut just two minutes from your travel time,” it says.
Maintain your vehicle
Regular servicing of cars can dramatically improve a vehicle’s fuel efficiency and safety. UK automobile association the AA advises motorists to always use the right specification of engine oil (this can be found in the vehicle’s handbook). And, if you’re planning a long drive for a ski trip in the coming weeks, the ACL offers special tests to ensure vehicles are ready for mountain conditions. Click here to find out more.