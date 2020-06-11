Greenpeace protest Belgian nuclear dump

On Wednesday 10 June Greenpeace activists staged a demonstration in front of the Belgian embassy in Luxembourg against the disposal of nuclear waste near the country's border with the grand duchy.
The environmental organisation is angry that Belgian nuclear waste authority Ondraf is drawing up plans for geological disposal sites near the Luxembourg border. One of the proposed sites, the Neufchâteau syncline, even crossed into the grand duchy.
Greenpeace nuclear issues experts Roger Spautz warned of the danger of geological disposal. “At these depths, it is impossible to handle an escape of radioactive material. If the Belgian project is implemented, an accident could contaminate Luxembourg’s groundwater levels and the consequences for our country would be catastrophic,” he said.