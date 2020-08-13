Guardian warns redundancies inevitable

Guardian Glass says redundancies will be inevitable but pushes on with job maintenance plan discussions with union OGBL.
The firm wishes to axe 201 out of 453 jobs in Luxembourg.
In a press release this week the OGBL lamented the months of silence with Guardian group management. “Until now, Guardian has been beating around the bush and saying nothing about the future of all employees. This deplorable attitude is not conducive to good social dialogue and heralds the difficult negotiations that the OGBL intends to conduct in order to save jobs and guarantee the future of the two sites.”
Dudelange furnace
In addition, the union regrets that no announcement was made regarding investments in Dudelange and Bascharage. But also that “the government and the competent ministries have not yet taken a position on this issue.”
Earlier in the summer, Guardian Glass announced plans to shut down its furnace in Dudelange and merge its Luxembourg entities. This prompted a rapid and lively response from the trade unions, even though this issue had been in the air for some time.