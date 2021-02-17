Guest comment: Biden on a ridgeline

The speed with which Joe Biden signed a series of presidential decrees to break with the Trump era in environmental policy is evidence his administration is also placing a much higher priority on the climate, says Marouane Bouchriha, international equities fund manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.
The measures announced are not new and are in keeping with Biden’s campaign commitments. However, the speed of these announcements and the new ‘whole of government’ approach are evidence of an administration that is not only seeking to return to the practices of the Obama era, but is also placing a much higher priority on the climate.
The climate ranks second among the seven priorities defined by the new administration, just behind management of the covid-19 crisis.
Biden’s ‘whole of government’ approach calls for climate to become an essential component of policymaking at federal level.
The first markers of this approach are the creation of an office within the White House responsible for coordinating domestic environmental policy, and a post of special envoy for climate abroad.
The Treasury Department will now have to integrate the financial risks related to climate change and a social cost of greenhouse gas emissions – potentially around $50/tonne – will be incorporated into the decision-making of the various federal agencies.
In addition, the United States will rejoin the Paris Accord and plans to hold a summit of climate leaders in April to announce, presumably, a carbon-neutral target by 2050.
By sector, the measures announced set the tone for the remainder of his term.
Oil: a sector falling from grace
Oil and gas is the sector most impacted a priori, first with the implementation of a moratorium on oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. This is a mainly symbolic measure ending the exploration authorisation granted by Donald Trump towards the end of his term. The auction launched by the outgoing administration at the beginning of January for exploration lots in the Arctic was unsuccessful with only two companies participating and no major. In addition, the controversial Keystone XL project, for a pipeline transporting bituminous oil from Alberta, Canada, to Texas, has been cancelled.
Biden also announced a temporary pause in the issuance of drilling permits on federal lands. Twenty per cent of the oil and natural gas produced in the United States comes from federal lands. This measure was anticipated by the companies, which increased the number of permit applications in the previous year and now have almost five years of reserves at the current rate. This measure is temporary and could be lifted later. Moreover, it far from meets the demands of the left wing of the Democratic Party for an end to fracking, the fracturing of bedrock at the base of the shale oil.
These measures are largely symbolic and have little impact on the sector. Biden has mentioned the need to review subsidies to the sector and to tighten the rules on methane emissions. The oil sector enjoys preferential tax treatment in the United States and a review would have a more significant impact on the industry’s cash generation. As for tightening the rules on methane emissions, it should generate new, but minimal, operational costs.
As a sign of the times, MasTec, a construction company specialising in oil infrastructure development and construction, has just announced that it is reorienting its activities towards telecoms, the development of renewables and the electricity network.
Transport: a backlog to catch up on
The obligation for federal agencies to convert their fleets to zero-emission Made in America vehicles is of significant importance for the sector, since the federal state has a fleet of 645,000 vehicles and spends $4.4 billion a year in maintenance. The announcement guarantees volumes for traditional players such as General Motors and Ford, launching their first electric models. This could also be a godsend for the myriad of American startups.
In addition to this support, Biden has called for a review by the EPA, the environmental regulatory agency, of vehicle emission rules. The relaxation of these rules under Trump now makes the United States one of the most lax regions in terms of average passenger vehicle emissions, behind China.
The United States has fallen significantly behind China in the development of electric vehicles. Tesla’s capitalisation should not hide the fact that most of the value chain is now located in China. In our opinion, strong support for the development of a local chain would benefit LG Chem and General Motors, two players with several joint ventures producing batteries and electrical components in the United States.
Infrastructure: awaiting the stimulus plan
For its part, the construction sector is expecting a revision of the energy efficiency standards required for new buildings. Details will be released in May.
The only revision of standards for new buildings has had a limited impact, but other measures to support the sector will be included in the stimulus plan expected in the second quarter.
An acceleration of renovation programmes for administrative buildings can be expected. The main beneficiaries would be:
- players exposed to insulation materials
- manufacturers of air conditioning systems
- engineering companies
Beyond the announcements, Biden’s speech at the end of January contained numerous references to the ‘just transition’. The social impact of these measures will not be neglected and it therefore seems difficult to see a consensus emerging around coercive measures or tax increases that would impact the consumer. The two main tools are likely to be regulation and subsidies: the stick of tightening rules on fossil industries to limit their growth and the carrot of subsidies to improve the competitiveness of new technologies.
The fate of the taxes Trump had imposed on imports of solar panels from China will have to be closely monitored. China produces 62% of solar panels used worldwide and US production is uncompetitive. SunPower, a US producer, has just closed its last US factory.
It will therefore be necessary to find a ridgeline between Made in America and the Just Transition.