Guest editorial: Highly cosmopolitan

After starting her career in her native Sweden at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and then at the ministry of foreign affairs, Tonika Hirdman moved into banking. She arrived in Luxembourg in 2006 to take up the position of CEO at ABN Amro Bank (Luxembourg). In 2009 the Luxembourg government offered her the opportunity to establish and lead the Fondation de Luxembourg, which facilitates philanthropic engagement. She has served as its director general ever since.

Photo: Mike Zenari