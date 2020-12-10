Gym owners launch Fitness Federation

The new professional grouping will lobby for the fitness sector, which is among those that have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic.
Eight businesses have launched the Fédération luxembourgeoise de fitness, FLDF, which aims to provide coordinated representation of the fitness and gym sector. The new federation is affiliated to the Luxembourg Confederation of Commerce (CLC).
Charel Trierweiler, director of Factory4, was elected the first FLDF president. He is joined on the board by Marc Stoltz (KickYouFit), Sebastian Backes (Luxfit), Sophie Vesse (Vitaly-Fit) and Sophian Ait Bayahya (Painworld Fitness Center).
Other founding members include CK Fitness, Jims Fitness and Just Move, but the federation is hoping other businesses from the sector will also join up.