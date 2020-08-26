Happy students at St George's as A-Level grades re-issued

Final-year students at George’s International School finally received their results after a grading controversy in the UK, achieving a 100% pass rate.
Publishing the results on Wednesday, the English language international school said that of the 38 A-level students graduating this year, 46 out of 123 entries achieved A*, the highest grade. A* and A made up 68% of all grades. At A/S level, 82 out of 131 students received A, the highest grade offered for these examinations.
The results were initially released on 13 August, however, they were re-issued amid uproar that an algorithm used to predict grades was biased in favour of students in better performing schools. The result was a downgrading of 40% of A-level results compared to predicted grades, scuppering the higher education plans of thousands of students.
According to St George's, all 38 A-level students graduating this year had accepted offers at their choice of university.
At secondary level, 99% of I/GCSE students achieved grades A* to C with A or above accounting for 65% of entries.