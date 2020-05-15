Hapsburg princess born in Lux dies age 31 in Houston

Maria Singh, neé Princess Maria Petrovna Galitzine, has died just a few days before her 32nd birthday.
She died “from a sudden cardiac aneurysm” on 4 May, according to an obituary published by the Houston Chronicle this week.
Princess Maria was born in Luxembourg City, on 11 May 1988, to Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria, a granddaughter of the last Habsburg emperor, and Prince Piotr Galitzine, a Russian aristocrat, per Bunte.com, the Daily Mail and People.com.
She moved to Moscow as a child, before studying in Belgium and working as an interior designer in the US. She married Rishi Roop Singh, a chef, in 2017 and was the mother of a two year old son. “Maxim was the apple of her eye,” the obituary read.
Maria was buried in a Houston cemetery on 8 May.
