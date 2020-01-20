Harry and Meghan to make clean break; Trump and Thunberg to dominate Davos

Trump pre-trial papers, Libya summit, new Coronavirus cases, Hong Kong arrest, and a sports roundup. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Royal breakdown
There is just no getting away from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story in the media right now. The latest news concerns a speech the prince gave on Sunday night at a fund-raiser for his Sentebale charity, as reported by the BBC, at which he said he and his wife had hoped to continue serving the Queen even without public funding. Inews chief reporter Cahal Milmo says the Queen showed her iron will by imposing conditions on the couple’s decision. The Telegraph demonstrates “the vast chasm between what the Sussexes wanted and what they got.” The Guardian has an explainer about what the decision means for the couple’s income. The Telegraph looks at the consequences for the military. But the BBC says Harry will remain patron of the Rugby Football League. And, perhaps best of all, the former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger takes a look at the major newspaper groups who have been “most obsessed with Harry and Meghan” and how they “are themselves being sued by the couple”.
Climate to dominate Davos
The World Economic Forum's 50th annual meeting begins in Davos, Switzerland today with many observers expecting the climate crisis to dominate the proceedings. CNN, Fox News and even WEF founder Klaus Schwab himself, according Associated Press, appear to be salivating at the prospect of Donald Trump crossing paths with Greta Thunberg. The BBC has an explainer about the forum and also asks whether it is elitist. Meanwhile, wealth inequality may also be on the agenda as Oxfam releases the results of a study, as reported by CNBC, that shows the world’s 2,153 billionaires have more wealth between them than a combined 4.6 billion people. The charity is urging policymakers to increase taxes on the world’s wealthiest by 0.5% over the next decade.
Democrats release pretrial brief
Democratic lawmakers have filed an 111-page document defining their charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against president Donald Trump, Reuters reports. The president’s legal team is expected to respond to the Democrats’ pretrial brief later today, ahead of the start of the trial on Tuesday. CNN reckons the trial comes as the president enjoys near unprecedented levels of support from his fans, which is why Republican senators are in no mood to convict him. In USA Today, David Mastio and Jill Lawrence argue that Republicans, could, but won’t, use the trial “as an escape hatch” to rid themselves of Trump. But Fox News’s Dan Gainor says the impeachment is more about “pitting the president and his supporters against much of the news media.” And, in The Washington Post George Conway explains why the president hired superstar lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth W. Starr, whom he describes as “the legal odd couple”.
Coronavirus cases surge
139 new cases of the coronavirus strain have been reported in the last two days, Chinese authorities have confirmed. The BBC cites the World Health Organization saying that “increased searching and testing” accounts for the rise. Reuters says that hundreds of millions of Chinese will be traveling domestically and abroad for New Year this week.
Libya summit
A summit hosted in Berlin by Angela Merkel aimed at brokering peace in Libya has failed to persuade rival military leaders to agree to a lasting cease-fire, The Washington Post reports. A military blockade of two large crude oil production bases in the country has led to a surge in oil prices, says Reuters. And Deutsche Welle reckons Russian president Vladimir Putin was annoyed that US secretary of state Mike Pompeo was invited to the summit to steal some of his limelight.
Hong Kong protest turns violent
Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds at a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong’s financial district on Sunday, Reuters reports. A leader of the Hong Kong Civil Assembly Team was arrested during the demonstration.
Sports roundup
American football: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs booked their place in the Super Bowl with impressive wins over the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans respectively. Highlights and analysis on NFL.com. Cricket: India claimed a seven-wicket victory over Australia to secure a 2-1 ODI series win, the BBC reports. And England are on the verge of victory against South Africa in the third test of their series. Tennis: the Australian Open has started and The Guardian has live updates on the first round matches. Snooker: play in the Masters final, won by Stuart Bingham, was disrupted by an electronic “whoopee cushion” in the crowd. The Mail has a good headline.
