Headliners at Davos; impeachment trial clash

Trump and Thunberg at WEF
Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg were the inevitable headline makers on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos. Trump used his opening address to boast about US economic performance under his stewardship, says the Associated Press and The Washington Post. He told the meeting that the US would join its One Trillion Trees Initiative reports The Hill, but he also dismissed environmental activists as “prophets of doom”, according to Politico. Thunberg watched on, unimpressed, and was later joined by fellow youth activists on TIME’s panel at the event as she decried the lack of action on CO2 emissions. Bloomberg reckons that Trump’s and Thunberg’s blunt speaking style makes them the most effective orators of the last ten years.
Impeachment trial opens
The Senate voted against Democratic proposals to subpoena a key witness and White House documents as the impeachment trial of president Donald Trump opened on Tuesday, Reuters reports. Gregg Jarret for Fox News reckons the opening proceedings “proved a tepid bore” as Democrats introduced amendments “that were destined to go nowhere fast.” The Hill reports that White House counsel Pat Cipollone opened the Trump defence by saying that the president “has done absolutely nothing wrong.” But Bloomberg says Trump’s legal team should be ashamed for “botching the facts and making pointless arguments.” And The Washington Post argues that Trump’s lawyers are “seeking consent for an extraordinary expansion of his powers.” Meanwhile, David Smith in The Guardian says that the trial is also about the conscience of the Republican party.
Coronavirus hits the US
CNN, CNBC and the BBC report that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that a man in his 30s from Washington has been infected with the so-called coronavirus, the first such case in the United States. He had returned from Wuhan, the centre of the epidemic, on 15 January. The virus has killed 9 and infected almost 300 people in China.
Trump optimistic on EU & UK trade deals
Donald Trump has said he expects to be able to make a deal with Europe on trade, but warned that tariffs on European car imports are still under consideration if no agreement is reached, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal report. The remarks came after a meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Davos. She called the meeting a “good opportunity to connect personally” with Trump, according to Deutsche Welle. Earlier the president had praised UK prime minister Boris Johnson and expressed his desire to conclude a “tremendous” post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, The Daily Mail, Telegraph and Evening Standard report.
Moody’s cuts Hong Kong rating
The Moody’s rating agency has downgraded the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Hong Kong from Aa2 to Aa3, The South China Morning Post, Financial Times and Reuters report. CNBC cites Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam as being “disappointed” that Moody’s would claim the city has weak institutions and governance, “because after seven months of unrest, what has proven to be resilient is Hong Kong’s institutions and governance.”
Tesla hits $100 billion
Tesla has become the first publicly listed US carmaker to reach a stock market valuation of $100 billion, Reuters reports. In a sign of confidence in the future of the electric car, Tesla is now valued at more than Ford and General Motors combined.
Former Interpol boss jailed
Former president of Interpol Meng Hongwei, who disappeared in September 2018 during a visit to China from France while he was still in charge of the international police agency, has been sentenced to 13.5 years in jail by a Chinese court after being found guilty of taking bribes, the BBC reports. He had been appointed to head up Interpol in 2016 and should have served until 2020, but he resigned in absentia after being detained by Chinese authorities.
Ozzy has Parkinson’s
In an interview with ABC News, rock icon and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in February 2019.
Taking a bite out of the planet
A man in New Zealand and another in Spain perfectly aligned two slice of bread some 12,724km apart to make an “earth” sandwich, The Guardian reports.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts