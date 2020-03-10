10 things to do this week

Health chief: postpone events involving 1000+ people

The World Health Organization recommends regularly and thoroughly cleaning your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water as a protective measure against covid-19

Luxembourg’s health directorate has recommended cancelling or postponing gatherings of over 1,000 people in a confined space as a precaution against spreading covid-19.

The advice was issued in a statement released on Monday evening and does not concern normal activity of schools, shops, businesses, public transport, shopping centres, restaurants and bars

It follows after a number of cases in light of covid-19 were confirmed in neighbouring regions.

The statement reads:

“Considering the measures put in place in other European countries in general and in our neighbouring countries in particular, and taking into account the evolution of the cases of infection diagnosed in Luxembourg, it is necessary to take additional measures to further limit the spread of the virus on our territory.”

Thusfar the directorate’s strategy has focused on chains of transmission. But at large gatherings where people are close together, there are multiple ways of transmitting the virus.

“In addition, events of this scale are often aimed at an international audience. In such a situation, the traceability of contacts is difficult, if not impossible,” the directorate wrote.

At the time of publishing, some five cases had been detected in Luxembourg, plus one cross-border worker in France.

Even before Monday's statement a number of events planned for Luxembourg had been postponed as a precautionary measure. These include Spring Break and the Alfi asset managers conference.

Hotline

The Luxembourg government has set up an coronavirus informational website, in French, and a telephone hotline, 8002 8080.

According to the public health authorities, the symptoms of covid-19 are coughing, fever and breathing problems. Cases usually develop after travel to an area at risk, such as northern Italy or China.

If you suspect that you have covid-19, isolate yourself from anyone susceptible to be infected and contact the government hotline, 8002 8080. Do not go to your see your GP or the emergency room.

In case of emergency, telephone 112.

Additional information about the coronavirus and covid-19 can be found, in English, on the websites of the UK’s National Health Service, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

