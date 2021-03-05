The health crisis in 36 dates

Luxembourg has been living with the global health crisis for 12 months now. So here's a look back at some of the key dates that have shaped the pandemic in the grand duchy.
From the first case to lockdown, through the state of emergency and changing restrictions, without forgetting huge moments of solidarity and the beginning of the vaccination campaign, we remember some of the main stages of this unprecedented crisis.
This article was originally published on Paperjam.lu in French. It has been translated and edited for Delano.