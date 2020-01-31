Health emergency, Amazon surge, “Minions” fine

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, praised Chinese efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, but declared “a public health emergency of international concern”. He said in Geneva on Thursday: “The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries.” Library picture: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaking in Brussels, 12 September 2019. Photo: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com