Health ministry promotes remote NYE celebrations

With covid restrictions in place, New Year’s Eve celebrations will be muted this year. But that doesn’t mean we can’t open the bubbly with friends via video.
Bars and restaurants are closed, drinking alcohol in public is a no-no, and rules limiting households to two visitors as well as the 9pm-6am curfew are also in place. Welcoming in the new year will be clearly be a scaled down affair this 31 December.
The health ministry is urging Luxembourg residents to respect the rules, but in a short video clip published via its Sante.lu Twitter account it is encouraging people to celebrate nonetheless. The video shows three households, a couple and two friends, preparing for and then toasting the new year in their own style. The message from the ministry is simple: “2020 is coming to an end. It was not an easy year but together we will overcome this crisis. So, let’s respect the measures and celebrate remotely. To find ourselves all healthy in 2021!”