Health tech: personalised nutrition with a vision

Nium is a Luxembourg-based food tech startup with a vision of using personalised nutrition to treat disease. Delano caught up with founder & CEO Alberto Noronha to learn more.
Can you tell us about your business model?
Nium started from our research background to understand how different foods and products affect each person individually. We started working with nutrition companies, looking at clinical trial data, using a computational analysis approach, to understand the metabolic impact of different product formulations. But really the goal is to bring this type of technology to the consumer. How we are getting there is something we are currently working on.
Currently we are working with companies in the food sector, so it’s on a B2B basis. But the product we want to develop now is for the consumer, so an individual who wants to eat healthier and gets access to nutritional recommendations that then can be tailored according to, for instance, measurements in blood, if we detect that any vitamins or minerals are lacking, that that recommendation can be adjusted and over time, as we develop, we will include more sophisticated analysis so that really can target each individual in a different way. The goal really is to bring this to specific disease cases…
How is input entered: from the individual? Other sources?
Initially we were collecting preferences, allergens, etc. We’re partnering with laboratories, so if you go do a test, that [can also be] integrated into the system in a way that that recommendation then is tailored according to your biology...
Let’s talk about privacy.
It’s something we need to be very conscious about. Our goal is purely to collect what we need in order to give better service to our customer. We will not sell any data [and] not necessarily try to monetise the data of the person… I think a lot of the problems with privacy--not necessarily [just] in healthcare is that we got so used to everything for free in trade of giving our data away, and this is not really what we want to do. We want to, above everything, be a brand that people are confident in, and that have that relationship with trust, that they know we’ll use data we collect toward our product, not thinking of strategies to monetise on the side. The data we collect will always have to be really well thought: does it make sense to measure this by marker? And will that be translated into something useful for that person?
Is the hype around health tech justified?
There’s so much to health tech… What we’re seeing is there’s a lot of hype around using AI [including] AI nutrition, which is not necessarily something we’re overhyped about, to be completely honest. What we think is lacking, and what I think is a challenge for everyone working in the field, is really getting mechanistic insights. I don’t think it’s just enough to feed a model with medical data and expect them to solve the medical problems for us. I think it’s very important to also understand the mechanisms behind, in our case, food response, but also when you think about diseases and how to target specific diseases. The companies that will succeed are those that are not just worried about collecting enough data to fit it into an AI algorithm, but also the companies that will have a strategy that goes hand-in-hand with the development of this technologies… and also understand the human aspect of things which in our field is extremely important.
I always say that it doesn’t matter if we manage to design the best diet for each individual if then that person looks at it and doesn’t know half the foods here, or I don’t cook or shop these foods…it’s not only about how do we do fancy algorithms, it’s how we translate those algorithms into actual inputs for the person, and take that human aspect into consideration…
Do you envision a certain democratisation of health data, given its tie-in to healthcare?
I think it’s also a bit of a conflict in that sense. When we think about the private initiatives in healthcare, and that’s so important, but also then there’s always in the back of my mind that healthcare is such an important part and it should be, in principle, accessible and free.
It’s really trying to find the balance between what’s a good service on the level of the state or social security, [etc.], but also giving enough freedom of choice to the consumers so they can also choose to select what kind of services they get access to, even if that includes the freedom to pay for an added service…
I am a firm believer in healthcare for everyone--to the extent that it can be free, it should be free--but I’m also a believer in bringing innovation and added services from the sector that can [and] should contribute to a healthier society. And I think there is as well an economic opportunity in that just because we’re contributing to good health, that means that you can’t make money out of it… We see, for instance, medical device companies that provide amazing services, and their devices are available for free at hospital for people to use. But I think on the digital side of things, that model is not fully functional yet.
I’ve heard good feedback about the ecosystem here…
Especially in the research side, it’s been a tremendous development. In terms of industry, I think it’s still in its infant stage. There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of support from the government with different programmes, Fit4Start included a healthtech vertical which is fantastic. I think the challenge currently is funding. In terms of funding there is really not a lot… It’s not the typical healthcare investment ecosystem, let’s say it like this. I think it’s normal, as it’s something that is new, it takes its time to build up, but I think that’s probably the current challenge we will face is fundraising. The good thing about being in Luxembourg is that from day one, you know that you are meant to be international, it’s a little bit mirroring the country as well, a country that by its very nature is international, so it doesn’t mean that you cannot get access to funds, but in terms of the global ecosystem, it’s still in a growing stage…I feel like there’s some openness to it, for instance, the reimbursements for dietician consultations that started this year. There seems to be an openness to this market, and that’s something that really excites us in that sense.
Could you talk to us about where you are with funding?
The project was kickstarted with a grant, at the time I was a researcher. We’re working very closely with the University of Luxembourg as well, in proof of concept from [the national research fund] FNR, [and were] recently selected for the Fit4Start programme, we are almost finished with our four-month programme and that will also give us some funding fortunately. And we will start fundraising now. We’ll want to have our first round in the next 6 to 8 months. We have a rough idea. We know how much we need, the problem is how we split it among the different rounds… so we’ll be looking at the initial round, somewhere between €500,000-€700,000.
Do you see opportunities to plug in with partners?
We see ourselves as an ecosystem player. We want to connect the dots [and] are very much open to collaborating with any other country in the sense that it has the same vision that we do…