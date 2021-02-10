10 things to do this week

Join US post-election chat

10.02.2021

Organised by the Luxembourg American Chamber of Commerce (LACC) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg (AMCHAM), this webinar will see Luxembourg ambassador to the US Gaston Stronck, pictu...

Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs

News Current affairs 10.02.2021 Thierry Labro & Delano staff
Lockdown, bar and restaurant closures, fewer sporting events or concerts: Covid-19 hit the Dutch brewing company hard. Photo: Shutterstock

In its annual report, Heineken announced that it would be cutting 8,000 posts, meaning one tenth of its workforce. 

Multiple lockdowns as well as bar and restaurant closures have taken a toll on the dutch brewing company, Last year, it registered a net profit of €2.1 billion. “The Covid-19 pandemic and government actions continue to have an impact on our markets and business,” the group said in its annual results release. According to its CEO, Dolf van den Brink, 2020 was "an unprecedented year of rupture and transition" for the group, which ended with a deficit of over €200 million.

Sales fell from 17% to €23 billion as less than 30% of the company’s outlets were active in Europe, especially at the end of January, Heineken said. 

Nevertheless, 25 of the company’s markets, including Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom recorded a double-digit growth.

By the end of last year, the group launched its Evergreen plan to emerge stronger from the health crisis. It now plans to eliminate 8,000 jobs, or one tenth of its workforce, by 2023, in an attempt to regain some leeway at the same time, by accelerating its digitisation.

This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano. 

