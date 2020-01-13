Helios building at Cloche d'Or sold

The Helios building at the Cloche d’Or, which had originally been built for the European Commission, was sold just before the holiday season.
According to our colleagues at Paperjam, the transaction of the 68,000m2 building was finalised on 23 December and the new owner is a “foreign entity”.
The building, which had been one of the largest assets on sale on the real estate market, will see a significant portion of its office space freed up when the one of the main tenants, the European Commission, heads to its new space at the Jean Monnet II building.
Another main asset on the market recently closed was the Terres Rouges building in Belval, as cconfirmed last week.