Help wanted: Emirates recruiting cabin crew in Lux

Emirates, the UAE-based airline, is looking to hire cabin crew in the grand duchy.
It “is holding a cabin crew recruitment open day” in the city centre later this month.
The airline said in a press release issued on 5 February:
“Candidates must meet set criteria: they should be at least 21 years of age at the time of joining, have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes, and be able to adapt to new people, new places and new situations.”
On its recruitment website, Emirates noted there were no nationality requirements, but that:
“Candidates need fluency in spoken and written English. Fluency in another language is an advantage.”
The press announcement stated:
“Cabin crew are offered a complete employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as tax-free income, free first-rate shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to and from work, medical and dental cover, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.”
The airline flies out of Brussels, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Paris, but not Luxembourg. It previously has said that it would not start service out of Findel airport. Delano put this question to a press representative again on Thursday.
The recruitment event will be held at the Hotel Le Place d’Armes on 24 February “at 9.00am sharp”. Other recruitment fairs will be organised in Frankfurt on 8 February, in Paris in 25 February and in Brussels on 8 March. Read the requirements and register on the company’s recruitment website.
Emirates is not the only carrier hiring staff. Ryanair will hold a recruitment day in Manchester on 22 September. But, as the Independent noted, the budget airline has specified that: “Applicants must have the unrestricted right to live and work in the EU.”