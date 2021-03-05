Helping male allies make a difference

Systemic sexism won't change on its own, it requires strong interventions from female and male allies, says Men for Inclusion co-founder Brian Ballantyne.
“It’s so frustrating this is still an issue!” Brian Ballantyne’s complaint about the slowness of improvements in equity echoes that of the millions of people who face discrimination all over the world.
The co-founder of new platform Men for Inclusion has been an advocate for greater inclusivity since he was a teenager and watched his mum stand up to his rugby coach’s call for mums to make tea “for the lads after games”.
“I've become known as a male ally,” he says. “And in doing that, a lot of people, women in particular, have said it's not enough, you need to get more men involved.”
During his 20-year career, Ballantyne observed plenty of questionable practices. “I saw women’s CVs being filtered, like ‘this one is 30, she’ll probably have a baby’ and just chucking it away,” he says, adding: “And even some of the positive discrimination against women like ‘we must make sure we've interviewed at least one woman’ for roles that had already been filled. I just thought that’s not fair! And they're sending the wrong message.”
Ballantyne has no issue calling people out but he recognises institutional inequalities are often so deeply ingrained, some people don’t realise the negative effects of their actions.
Brian Ballantyne, pictured, has become known as a male ally in matters of gender equity. Photo: Jan Hanrion/archives
Self-reflection
“I think everyone needs to really have a look at themselves. And that's the hardest thing because no one wants to think they're a bad person, do they?” Getting people to reflect on attitudes and behaviours without finger pointing has been Ballantyne’s focus for much of his professional and personal life.
The father-of-two worked on these topics with his own employers, in the UK and Luxembourg, and on a number of external boards, including tech educators Women in Digital Empowerment. He even wrote a book, “Confessions of a Working Father”, to talk about how he lives inclusivity at work and home. Storytelling, he says, can be a very powerful tool for change, by connecting with other potential male allies, who don’t know where to start.
Progress was slow until, six months ago, he met another champion for inclusivity at JPMorgan, Gary Ford, the platform’s second co-founder. “Gary saw an opportunity as a self-employed consultant to kind of link male allyship groups, between companies,” says Ballantyne.
Gary Ford, pictured, co-founded Men for Inclusion. Photo: Gary Ford.
Jenga bricks
The two formed Men for Inclusion in the hope that by connecting disparate groups in Luxembourg and the UK, they can have more impact. At the same time, they are positioning themselves as a professional advisory and training platform.
Ballantyne is also aware that he won’t convince all men to join the cause. He likens the challenge to shifting the tower of bricks in the game Jenga.
“Sometimes, to move one of the blocks, you need to move some of the more easily movable blocks first […] Let's start with the people who are flexible and moveable, and then we'll get to the other ones later,” he says.