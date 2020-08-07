Hidden Luxembourg: Beaufort castle

As part of our Hidden Luxembourg series, transporting readers to little-known places in the grand duchy, we explore the Renaissance castle of Beaufort.
Beaufort is well known for its medieval castle built between 1050 and 1650, whose imposing ruins can be freely visited and can be found in several tourist walks. But what is less well known is that there is a second castle in Beaufort, a Renaissance castle that until 2012 was inhabited. It is possible to visit it, by reservation, with a guide.
This second castle is accessed through a large wooden gate located on the upper level of the ruins, to which only certain guides have the key. The castle dates from the 17th century and was built in the style of the French Renaissance under the impetus of Jean Baron de Beck, born in 1588. With the exception of a few modifications or additions, the castle has remained relatively unchanged.
Edmond Linckels became the owner of the complex in 1928, after it sat empty for several years. He ensured that the medieval ruins did not deteriorate and that the "new" castle was preserved. His wife, Anne-Marie Linckels, was the last occupant. She died on 8 August 2012 at the age of 97, and for lack of an heir, she bequeathed the castles to the State.
Today, visitors can walk in the footsteps of the former mistress of the place, exploring the rooms she furnished. From the various living rooms to the bedrooms, up to the kitchen which opens onto a beautiful garden, everything can be visited, except for the lady's bathroom, which she wished to keep private.
Everywhere, the objects and furniture invite you to travel back in time: dial telephones, heavy wooden sculptures, leather-bound books, a dining room with china cabinet and family pictures. The house has been suspended in time, and perfectly maintained. We owe this respect for the place to Jacqueline Kuijpers, who was Mrs Linckels' housekeeper and who has lived in the castle since 1980.
It is also possible to visit the old stables and learn a little more about the making of the Cassero blackcurrant liqueur, which is made on the premises and of which a small tasting is offered at the end of the visit.
www.beaufortcastles.com
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu