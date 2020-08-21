Hidden Luxembourg: the Hivange water tower

Throughout the summer, we take readers to little-known places in Luxembourg. Today, we pay a visit to the water tower in Hivange.
Seen from afar, you could be mistaken for thinking the water tower is a spaceship or work of modern art, so different is it from the other water towers we usually encounter.
Architect Georges Reuter chose to reverse the approach for this technical building and, thanks to the complicity and know-how of the engineers of Schroeder & Associates, designed a cone and not a tower to shelter the water on the site known as "Rebierg". While other water towers are wider at the top than at the bottom, the Rebierg tower does exactly the opposite. Created between 1997 and 2002 on a plot of land in the commune of Garnich, it was awarded the 2004 Architecture Prize.
Guided tours of this impressive technical structure are being organised during summer at sunset, during which it is possible to discover a few surprises in its interior. The last tour date is 26 August.
In addition to the fascinating explanations given on water treatment, visitors can discover an incredible pool hall or climb to the top of the pyramid, whose hat rise up, to enjoy a 360° view towards the three borders. A timeless experience.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu