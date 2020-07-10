Hidden Luxembourg: Platform 6

This summer Delano looks at some of the more unusual locations in the grand duchy and the lesser known history behind other spots in a series called “Hidden Luxembourg”.
First up: Have you ever noticed that there is no platform 6 at Luxembourg City’s central train station (gare centrale)? Delano asked the national railway about the ‘missing’ platform, and the ‘missing’ track (voie), a few years ago.
“While it is true that there never was a platform 6, there was a track number 6 until 2006,” a CFL spokesman told Delano.
As part of renovations of the central train station at the time, “the layout of the tracks was changed to accommodate longer trains on our platforms and track number 6, which always was a service track to allow train engines to be switched from front to back, had to disappear,” he said.
“As the new CFL rolling stock now has driver positions on both ends of the train, track number 6 is no longer really necessary. For organisational reasons we kept the old numbering of our tracks.”
Archive picture: A view of the central train station prior to 2006. Track 6 is the second rail line from bottom. Photo credit: CFL
The CFL spokesman added that: “Some say… the express train to Hogwarts departs from ‘voie 6’ in Luxembourg nowadays”.