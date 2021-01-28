10 things to do this week

26.01 - 02.02 2021
Join breakfast talk

02.02.2021

Philipp von Restorff, depuity CEO of Luxembourg For Finance, is the guest speaker at the first Delano Breakfast Talk of 2021.

Higher salary because of university degree

News Number of the day 28.01.2021 Delano staff

The salary of employees in Luxembourg is roughly 24% higher when they have a higher education degree, 23% higher when they have a fixed-term contract and 30% higher when in a leadership position, according to Statec. 

Luxembourg’s statistics office said that in 2018 the average salary of a hospitality sector worker was €33,796 compared to €99,250 earned by people in the financial services sector.

But in the financial sector, nearly three quarters of workers have a higher education degree, Statec said in a report published on Wednesday, compared to 9% of employees in the hospitality industry.

In an analysis of factors influencing the amount someone gets paid, Statec found that a higher education degree results in a salary increase of 24% compared to someone with only a secondary school diploma, when all other factors--such as industry, size of company or type of contract--are the same.

People working for larger companies also tended to earn more, Statec said. Employees with a permanent contract (CDI) earned 22.7% more than those on a fixed-term contract. Someone in a leadership position earned 30.1% more than their colleagues even when other factors are the same.

The most well-remunerated jobs in Luxembourg can be found in the public sector, followed by the financial services industry and teaching. Construction, retail and hospitality are among the lowest paid jobs.

