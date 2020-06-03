10 things to do this week

02.06 - 09.06 2020
Join BLM protest

05.06.2020

Anti-racism feminist movement Lëtz Rise Up is organising a peaceful demonstration outside the US embassy on Friday.

The highest-valued startups in the world

News Business 03.06.2020 Katharina Buchholz/Statista
A research outfit found that Bytedance, the company behind the video sharing app Tiktok, is the world’s most valuable startup. Photo credit: Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

According to analyst CB Insights, Chinese AI company Bytedance is the highest-valued startup – currently private, up-and-coming company – in the world.

The venture which is valued at US$75 billion is running content platform Toutiao in China, which uses machine learning to tailor a newsfeed for each individual viewer out of traditional and new media sources. 

The second highest-valued startup according to CB Insights is also from China – ride-hailing service Didi valued at US$56 billion.

U.S. companies now make up only 40 percent of the top 10, down from 60 percent a year ago when Juul Labs and WeWork still made the top 10. The remaining four U.S. startups, Stripe, Airbnb, Space X and Epic Games are valued at between US$15 billion and $36 billion.

U.S. fintech company Stripe is also one of the list’s fastest climber, growing its valuation from $22.5 billion to $36 billion. 

A total of 24 companies in the ranking were valued at US$10 billion, making them decacorns. According to CB Insights, there more than 400 unicorn startups (companies valued at US$1 billion or more) in the world as of May 2020. 

The top 10 list of decacorns also includes Indian E-commerce platform PayTM and Singaporean ride-hailing app Grab. Further down the list, UK data center provider Global Switch (rank 19), Indonesia’s answer to WeChat, umbrella app Go-Jek (rank 20), Brazilian fintech provider Nubank (rank 21) and a second player from India, hotel startup Oyo (rank 22), make appearances.

This chart shows the highest-valued startup companies in the world, as of May 2020.

Originally published by Statista

