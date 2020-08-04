History, culture & calm at Café des Capucins

Café des Capucins is an ideal meeting place all-year-round for theatre goers. But its terrace is also one of the prettiest and quietest in the city centre, where it is nice to take a sunny break.
Just a stone's throw away from the tumult of Grand Rue, in Luxembourg City, the courtyard of the Théâtre des Capucins is one of those places whose charm one tends to forget. Steeped in history, it was completed in 2014 after heavy renovation work, transforming it from kitschy old-fashioned to trendy and new, thanks to the architect Stefano Moreno.
Since then, water has flowed under the bridge, and the place has gained a steady following.
If continuity has never been the strong point of the place, it seems to be in good shape now, under the leadership of chef Louis Mangenot. When the weather is good, you can enjoy a perfect egg, pea hummus, octopus carpaccio, red mullet cooked on one side with orange fennel and vitelotte chips (pictured below), or a signature gourmet coffee on the terrace of the Café des Capucins.
Or you can also sit down in the afternoon for an afterwork gathering on its brasserie-inspired rattan chairs to sip a spritz, cocktail or a glass of good Luxembourgish wine. In the sun or in the shade, depending on the mood of the moment. The atmosphere is never hectic, but potentially convivial and always very multicultural.
Photo: Café des Capucins
Café des Capucins, 1, rue Beaumont, Luxembourg (Centre-Ville/Parking Théâtre) Tel. 27 99 06 06
This article was originally published in French on paperjam.lu