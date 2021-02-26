Horesca calls for terraces to reopen

Closing bars and restaurants isn’t effective in curbing the pandemic, according to Horesca, which is calling on the reopening of terraces before 15 March.
Tired of waiting, Horesca is calling for an immediate reopening of the terraces "to prepare for the opening on March 15", the current extended date of the covid measures.
Despite the closure for several months, "infections are on the rise," said the federation of hoteliers, cafetiers and restaurateurs in a press release. “As the good weather returns, more and more people gather together in public spaces for a quick bite to eat and chat, often without following the rules and without any control being possible.”
The federation added, "Our establishments are not the cause of the problem, but could be part of the solution.” It added the reminder of the “Safe to serve” strategy to welcome customers in complete safety and says it is ready to make new proposals to "allow its members to start working again."
Horesca is also calling on the government to end the ban on alcohol consumption on public roads.
“For almost a year now many hotels, restaurants and cafes have been practically shut down, and we want to get some prospects for the future. Discussions with the various partners are essential.”
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.