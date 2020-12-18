Hospitality voucher extension

The chamber of deputies, on Thursday, announced that the validity date of the €50 hospitality vouchers would be extended.
The discussion has been ongoing for weeks. With the €50 hospitality vouchers distributed to Luxembourg residents as well as cross-border workers, expiring at the end of the month, but very limited opportunities to use them in light of the current restrictions, businesses and residents alike have been calling on the government to extend validity of the vouchers into the new year.
Finally, on Thursday, parliament passed a motion by the CSV asking for an extension of the validity period of the vouchers until 31 May 2021.
However, although minister of small and medium-sized businesses, Lex Delles (DP), stated that the government had agreed to extend the validity period of vouchers, he also specified there were no details concerning a precise new expiration date at the moment.
Responding to a parliamentary question in October, Delles had said that only 9% of all vouchers had been redeemed at that point.