In house: Delano seeks to recruit for ambitious future

Maison Moderne’s plans to become more bilingual means Delano is now looking for new staff to boost the current editorial team.
Nine and a half years since Delano was first published with a permanent editorial staff of just two, the publication has launched the first phase of an ambitious recruitment plan. The move is part of Maison Moderne’s ambitions for the title, which it wants to become on a par with its flagship brand, French publication Paperjam.
The original staff of two--editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts and desk editor Aaron Grunwald--has since been doubled with the arrival of Jess Bauldry and Natalie Gerhardstein, experienced journalists who were both recruited from what is now Luxembourg Times. Indeed, each member of the Delano team has in-depth knowledge of the grand duchy thanks to years of working here as journalists. Being multi-lingual means they are also all well-integrated into local society.
The current recruitment drive is aimed at growing the team from four to, initially, seven journalists with possible additions in 2021. Delano is seeking senior and junior journalists keen to produce content that resonates with its readership--as varied as that may be--who know how to tell a story, are diligent in their research and can write to a standard of English that has become expected of the Delano brand.
Delano editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts and journalist Jess Bauldry on stage with presenter Désirée Nosbusch at Maison Moderne’s Celebrating Luxembourg event in 2017. Photo: Maison Moderne
But as well as producing content for the monthly magazine and Delano’s website and twice-daily newsletters, team members also host and moderate live events that take place regularly. And Delano is also seeking to expand its audio and video content.
“Knowledge of Luxembourg is not essential, but we do want journalists who are prepared to do the leg work required to get a story, who are not afraid to ask the tough questions, and who are team players,” says Duncan Roberts. “The covid-19 crisis, especially the period during lockdown, proved what an essential service we provide for the English-speaking international community here in Luxembourg. But we are much more than that. We produce stories that get behind the façade and explore the subjects that really interest our readers--be that the introduction of free transport, digital taxation, or the vulnerability of Luxembourg’s economy.”
If you think you fit the bill, or know someone who would be a suitable candidate to join the Delano team, click on this link to view the vacancy posting.