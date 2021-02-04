Household mortgages up 10% in 2020

Over the year 2020 as a whole, household bank deposits increased by 6.5%. Household mortgages grew by 9.9%, or €3.276 billion.
At the end of 2020, the sum of the balance sheets of credit institutions amounted to €850.948 billion, according to figures published by the Central Bank of Luxembourg (BCL). This is an increase of 4.4% compared to the end of December 2019.
On the other hand, compared to November 2020, the amount has decreased by 1.12%.
Over one year, between December 2019 and December 2020, loans to non-bank customers increased by €3.825 billion, or 3.9%.
Over the same period, loans to non-financial companies increased by €126 million (or 0.4%). Lending to households for house purchase grew by €3.276 billion (or 9.9%) and lending to other financial intermediaries by €611 million (2.1%).
Deposits in the non-banking sector also increased by €7.65 billion (+3%). Household deposits rose by €2.667 billion (+6.5%).
