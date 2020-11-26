Housing costs a sticking point in expat survey

Luxembourg City has been voted the best city for urban working but was ranked the third-most-expensive for housing affordability.
Overall, the grand duchy’s capital, which is the residence of over 122,000 people and a large proportion of the country’s economic activity, ranked eighteenth out of 66 countries in the Internations 2020 Expat City Ranking.
Expats who participated in the survey voted Luxembourg City top for urban work life.
Eight out of ten respondents said they were happy with their job security in Luxembourg City, compared to six out of ten, globally.
The economy’s stability was hailed by 97% of respondents, with one respondent saying it was their favourite feature of living in Luxembourg City.
Room for improvement
With spiralling house prices, Luxembourg City languished in 64th place for affordability of housing and 54th place for local cost of living, ranking 53rd for the finance and housing index.
Expats voted Dublin and Hong Kong as the most expensive for housing out of the 66 cities. Nine out of ten respondents found that housing was not affordable, compared to 41% of respondents globally across all cities.
The capital also scored poorly for leisure and climate, occupying 60th place.
The ranking is based on the over 15,000 responses from the Expat Insider survey.