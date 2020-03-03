Housing most pressing problem for Lux residents

In a recent Eurobarometer survey, 71% of Luxembourg’s EU residents mentioned housing as the most important problem they faced--well above the EU average of 12%.
The national results of the survey, conducted in November 2019 among the EU-28 (which included the UK), were presented by Yuriko Backes, representative of the European Commission in Luxembourg, and TNS-Ilres’ Thomas Klein during a press conference on Friday at the Maison de l’Europe.
Of the 510 EU residents in Luxembourg who were surveyed, the next most pressing priorities were questions concerning the environment, climate and energy (24%) and prices, inflation and cost of living (23%), but these figures were somewhat more in line with the EU-28 average (at 21% and 18%, respectively). Housing as a concern for Luxembourg residents rose by 15 points, year-on-year.
On the other hand, less pressing concerns for Luxembourg residents were the health system and social security (4%, compared to the EU average of 23%) and the economic situation (2% versus 14%).
A certain optimism
Backes reminded participants that the survey, while “not an exact science” nevertheless “reflects a moment”--one before the coronavirus made headlines, for example.
At least concerning the national economy at the time, results were optimistic, says Klein: 93% of people surveyed in Luxembourg considered the economic situation at the national level to be good--the highest in the EU-28, which averaged 47%. Luxembourg’s neighbours varied significantly, however, in terms of optimism: Germany, Belgium and France came in at 83%, 54% and 29%, respectively.