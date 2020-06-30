How and where to use your holiday voucher

The minister of middle classes and tourism, Lex Delles (DP), has published information on how to use the €50 tourism voucher.
All residents over the age of 16 and all cross-border commuters will start receiving the €50 voucher for an overnight stay in Luxembourg, to be used from 15 July-31 December. The scheme will target 750,000 people requiring a budget of €37.5 million, excluding development and marketing costs.
The measure “must be seen as an important investment in stabilising the tourism sector, as it may also generate ancillary expenditure such as catering”, Delles said, adding. “Letzshop has always wanted to offer vouchers, the system deployed for the management of the vouchers will remain its property and will be used by Letzshop in the future.”
Where can I use my voucher?
Unsurprisingly, only in accommodation facilities in Luxembourg, which have all the necessary authorisations, or those outside Luxembourg that sell a stay of which one night is in Luxembourg. So not through Airbnb, for example.
How do I participate?
By going to Letzshop.lu which will generate a link to download the application. Those who already have an account will have to create a new one for this operation. It is also possible to validate the voucher from a computer by going to the "Vouchers" menu.
How does the voucher work?
The voucher can only be used by the person named on it. The customer books his or her stay directly with the hotelier (and not via a third-party platform) and announces the use of the voucher, with two QR codes, one to verify its authenticity and one to trigger payment via Letzshop. The hotelier will scan the two QR Codes and deduct €50 from the guest’s bill. The voucher is valid from 15 July to 31 December. It can only be cumulated for two people sharing the same room. If the price of the room is less than €50, no cash refund is possible and the voucher itself cannot be refunded.
Where can I redeem my voucher?
Starting Wednesday 1 July, the list of establishments will be available on the website of the 100 things to do in Luxembourg .
Where can I get information in case of a problem?
From 24 June to 11 September, Monday to Friday from 9am to 12pm and from 1pm to 4pm, by phone at 352 24 77 41 77 or by email at [email protected]
This article was translated from a story published on Paperjam.lu