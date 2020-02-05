How bus travel will change in Luxembourg by 2022

All Luxembourg communities with 20 or more residents will be served by buses by 2022 under a bus network shake-up, according to the mobility ministry.
The proposed new 2022 bus network map was published on Wednesday, showing that the bus network will expand to cover 68 million kilometres, up from the current 52 million kilometres. Sunday services will be improved with a 400% increase in offer for bus coverage, much of which will be focused on rural areas.
The beefed up network will be implemented in phases with the first changes expected as early as May 2020. Speaking in January, mobility minister François Bausch (Green party) said that once completed, Luxembourg would have one of the densest and most comprehensive national bus networks in Europe.
The proposed changes were devised following consultations with 80% of the country’s communes and a public survey in which 38,000 people gave their opinions. Additional public consultations are scheduled in the coming weeks. Click here to find out more.