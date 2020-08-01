How to find a babysitter

Maybe you want a date night, or there’s a last-minute emergency. Here are some things to bear in mind when looking for a babysitter.
Know the law
If you hire a minor as a babysitter, make sure their parents are aware of the situation. On its information site, the government advises parents to make sure that a babysitter has civil liability insurance. Anyone older than 15 can ask for pay as a babysitter. www.guichet.lu
Find babysitters
Staff at your commune’s town hall may also have a list of young people available for babysitting near where you live. Parents can meet and discuss with young approved babysitters on the babysitting.lu forum. www.babysitting.lu
Keep everything above board
If employing a domestic worker to care for a child on a regular basis, it is important to set out a contract with working hours, the nature of the work, method of payment, paid holidays, etc. The employee must be registered with the CCSS, the social security administration.
A hiring declaration form can be downloaded from the government’s web portal www.guichet.lu
Emergency babysitter
If your child falls sick and cannot attend school or their regular childcare facility but you are stuck at work, Krank Kanner Doheem offers an emergency childcare service. Priority is given to single parents.
The fee is means-tested. www.fed.lu
