How to find a tutor

Getting a private tutor to support your child in their school journey is common in Luxembourg. Here are a few starting points.
Low-cost tutoring
Tutoring can cost anywhere between €20 and €60 per session, depending on the subject and experience of the tutor. NYKI (Now You Know It) offers a directory of private tutors across languages and disciplines. The fee is means-tested in order to broaden access to the advantages tutoring can bring children.
Ask at school
Your child’s teacher or parents of their friends may be able to recommend a good tutor for your child.
Search Facebook
Facebook is a popular platform for tutors to advertise their services. A quick search of keywords such as “tutor” and “Luxembourg” brings up a long list of candidates. Parent forums can also be a good place to find recommendations.
Luxembourg aggregators
There are a number of private tutor search tools specific to Luxembourg, including:
www.homehelp.lu
www.reussitschool.lu
www.inlingua.lu
www.mastercraft.lu
www.intellego.lu
www.coursathome.lu
www.superprof.lu
Apps
If your child is content to follow learning programmes on their own, there is an incredible amount of free applications and games to assist them in their interests. Photomath helps learners to solve mathematical problems. All you do is take a photo of the question and the app teaches you how to solve it with step-by-step explainers. For more advanced learners, Delano recommends Khan Academy and Udemy (subscription fee), which teaches via video tutorials.
