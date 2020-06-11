10 things to do this week

09.06 - 16.06 2020
Watch Shakespeare

09.06.2020

Tom Hiddleston stars as the doomed Caius Marcius Coriolanus in an acclaimed 2014 Donmar Warehouse production of Shakespeare's searing political tragedy. 

How hard will GDP be hit in 2020?

News Business 11.06.2020 Martin Armstrong/Statista
Photo: Rafapress / Shutterstock.com

The OECD released its latest Economic Outlook this week, revealing the projected impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on global GDP in 2020.

When assuming there will be no second wave of infections in 2020, gross domestic product is currently expected to be down by 6 percent on last year.

Should we encounter a ‘double-hit’ scenario however, this is forecast to increase to a 7.6 percent drop.

Adding further context, the OECD writes: “The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health crisis without precedent in living memory. It has triggered the most severe economic recession in nearly a century and is causing enormous damage to people’s health, jobs and well-being.” 

As this infographic shows, when looking at the ‘single-hit’ scenario, no country is projected to be hit harder than the United Kingdom. There, a fall of 11.5 percent is being predicted. The initial epicenter, China, is expected to go far more unscathed with a decrease of just 2.6 percent. The United States is somewhat in the middle of the pack with a 7.3 percent reduction.

Luxembourg’s GDP was forecast to shrink -6.5% under a single-hit scenario or -7.7% under a double-hit scenario.

This chart shows projected changes to GDP in 2020 in selected countries

Originally published by Statista. Figures for Luxembourg were added by Delano.

