24.06 - 30.06 2020
Win cinema tix

24.06.2020

Those lovely people at Tarantula Distribution have given us 3 pairs of tickets to see refugee drama “I Will Cross Tomorrow” when it is released in Luxembourg.

How long will Europeans work for?

News Careers 24.06.2020 Niall McCarthy/Statista
Adults in Luxembourg should expect to work for 33.9 years, Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics agency, reported earlier this month. Adults in France, Germany and the Netherlands will likely work a few years longer; those in Belgium just a few months less. Library picture: Kirchberg, 22 January 2020. Photo credit: Matic Zorman/Maison Moderne

Eurostat have released an interesting forecast about how long a person can expect to be active in the European labour market during his or her life.

The data is measured in years and it’s based on someone who was 15-years-old in 2019.

On average, the expected duration of working life in the European Union was 35.2 years - 3.6 years longer than in 2000. In individual member states, it ranges from 32 years in Italy to 42 years in Sweden. 

The data also includes several countries outside the EU and their figures are diverse.

In Turkey for example, a 15-year-old can expect a working life of 29.3 years. In Iceland, however, a 15-year-old can expect to work for far longer - 45.8 years in total. Elsewhere, the duration of work is estimated at 42.6 years in Switzerland and 39.8 years in Norway.

This chart shows the estimated duration of working life for a 15-year-old in 2019 (in years)

Originally published by Statista

