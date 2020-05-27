How west can help developing countries avoid economic disaster
News•Business• 27.05.2020 • Steve Schifferes/City University of London
Garment factory work is considered a good job in countries like Bangladesh, but now huge numbers of workers are being laid off. Pictured: Textile factory near Dhaka, 5 March 2018. Photo: Sk Hasan Ali / Shutterstock.com
COMMENT: While attention in developed countries has been focused inward on the effects of the pandemic at home and the anticipated exit from lockdown, an economic and health disaster is emerging in developing counties that make up 85% of the world’s population.
Infection rates are now rising rapidly, overwhelming weak healthcare systems.
Hot spots are appearing in the vast slums and favelas of sprawling cities from Sao Paolo to Capetown to Mumbai.
The collapse of the global economy will seriously damage our chances of recovery, hurting exports, disrupting supply chains and threatening the global financial system. The failure to contain the global spread of virus will also ensure that a reservoir of infection remains that could jump back to developed countries.
A triple crisis
Developing countries are facing a hammer blow to their economies on three fronts:
The majority – who work in the informal economy without regular jobs, employment rights or social benefits – have immediately lost their livelihoods, and there are no government safety nets to pay their wages or prevent destitution. The result has been a rapid fall in economic output and a massive dislocation as millions are forced to return to the countryside.
Without enough income from exports, many developing countries are facing a balance-of-payments crisis where they haven’t earned enough foreign currency to buy the essential imports needed to keep their economies running, such as fuel, food and medicine.
In many cases this also causes a sharp fall in the value of their currency, making foreign imports even more expensive. Most of the good jobs in developing countries are in the export industries, and from garment workers in Bangladesh, to copper miners in Zambia, just as in the 2008 crisis, they are being laid off in large numbers.
3) The economic collapse is threatening the world financial system.
What is most worrying is that the economic crisis is not confined to one country or one region, but is happening across the world. The simultaneous collapse means that the global economy is likely to shrink faster than at any time since World War II.
Developing countries need immediate help in the form of a global plan that would target four main fronts:
A temporary halt to the collection of foreign-held private debt to ensure an equitable sharing of the burden, so that no small groups of bondholders can hold a country hostage, as is already happening in Argentina. Poorer countries, whose debts are mainly to western governments, need an immediate moratorium on such debt repayments.
Immediate assistance to strengthen health systems (especially public health) to limit the spread of pandemic further, ensure they can make use of the vaccine when it becomes available and prevent the renewed spread of other infectious diseases such as TB and malaria.
The cost of all these measures could be US$2.5 trillion – although this is just a fraction of the huge amount rich countries are already spending on reviving their own economies. But unlike the 2008 financial crisis, there seems to be little recognition in the west of the disastrous consequences for their own economies in the event of a global economic collapse.
The unravelling of the world economy will dramatically increase inequality, both within and between countries. We need to build a more equitable model of globalisation, where the gains of trade are more evenly spread, where poor countries have a greater voice in running the world economy, and where global health and education concern us all.
The failure to do so will accelerate the decline in trust in governments both in developing and developed countries, and could encourage a further revival of xenophobia and extreme nationalism, with devastating consequences.
