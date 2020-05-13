Huawei Luxembourg hires new PR manager

Dorothee de Nazelle has been recruited as public relations manager for Huawei Luxembourg.
Previously with the Swatch Group UK in London, where she was Public Relations Manager for two of the group’s brands, Rado and Hamilton, Dorothee de Nazelle will be in charge of media relations and public affairs for the Luxembourg market for Huawei Luxembourg.
Established in 2009, Huawei's Luxembourg subsidiary has been establishing what it calls “extensive connections” with local research institutes and universities, and “continues to invest in Luxembourg's future technological development with social responsibility.”