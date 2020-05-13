10 things to do this week

12.05 - 19.05 2020
1

Visit museums

12.05.2020

The grand duchy’s museums and art galleries have reopened. Now is the time to visit.

Huawei Luxembourg hires new PR manager

News Business 13.05.2020 Delano staff
Huawei Luxembourg’s new PR manager, Dorothee de Nazelle, was previously with the Swatch Group UK in London.

Huawei Luxembourg’s new PR manager, Dorothee de Nazelle, was previously with the Swatch Group UK in London.

Dorothee de Nazelle has been recruited as public relations manager for Huawei Luxembourg.

Previously with the Swatch Group UK in London, where she was Public Relations Manager for two of the group’s brands, Rado and Hamilton, Dorothee de Nazelle will be in charge of media relations and public affairs for the Luxembourg market for Huawei Luxembourg.

Established in 2009, Huawei's Luxembourg subsidiary has been establishing what it calls “extensive connections” with local research institutes and universities, and “continues to invest in Luxembourg's future technological development with social responsibility.”

Dorothee de Nazelle Huawei Luxembourg recruitment public relations telecommunications