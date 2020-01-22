Hugues Delcourt to chair Kneip board

Former BIL chief Hugues Delcourt is to take over as chair of the board of directors at Kneip, allowing Bob Kneip to take a step back.
According to a press release, Kneip will remain the main shareholder of the company but will serve as board vice president of the financial data processing and reporting platform for investment funds. The firm said this will allow him more time to focus on his passions of art and philanthropy.
A Luxembourg national, Delcourt has worked for many years in Luxembourg in the banking sector and in China. He led the discussions for the sale of BIL to the Chinese group Legend Holdings in 2018. Delcourt left his position as BIL CEO on 1 May 2019.
The is currently managed by CEO Neil Ward.
Kneip's board of directors is now composed of:
- Hugues Delcourt, chairman
- Bob Kneip, founder and vice president
- Michael Jackson
- André Prüm
- Jean-Baptiste Douville de Franssu