Hundreds demonstrate in support of hospitality sector

On Thursday, supporters of the hospitality (Horeca) sector came together at the Place d'Armes in the city centre, to demonstrate for additional aid in light of the ongoing closure of bars, restaurants and cafés across Luxembourg.
“Keep your masks on. We’re not here to make trouble. We are here to be heard, because we too count,” one young demonstrator said, addressing the hundreds of people that had gathered in front of the Cercle Cité. Demonstrators were not there to argue about the health crisis, but to ask for help.
The impact of the crisis, the closures of the hospitality sector and the frustration of not being able to work for a living, all of these aspects are heavily weighing on those affected, test their patience day after day. “Savings are exhausted”, said one restaurateur. All around, banners and signs with clear slogans. “Kill the virus, not our sector”, “Je suis horeca” or "No vaccine against unemployment.”
“The claims are still the same. The aid is insufficient, difficult to obtain and late. My boss has just received the help of December, it is now February. Currently, we make do with the partial unemployment, or 80% of the salary. We’re asking for 100%. We are not responsible for this crisis,” says Clément Elie, a young waiter who called for demonstrations on social networks.
Several of the MPs inside the Cercle Cité during the demonstration, including Martine Hansen (CSV), Georges Mischo (CSV), Marc Lies (CSV) and Sven Clement (Piratepartei) went outside to have a look and talk to demonstrators. This also gave the latter the opportunity to personally hand chamber speaker Fernand Etgen (DP) a bill, who responded, saying “I will analyze this proposal and share it with the other MPs.”
Opposition MP Laurent Mosar (CSV), also encountered the crowd as he left the building. “I fully understand this event. It is a very dramatic situation for the whole horeca sector. All our solidarity must go towards this sector. As far as my political party is concerned, we have taken a number of initiatives and tabled a number of concepts, and yesterday my colleague Marc Spautz (CSV) tabled yet another bill on a replacement wage. A proposal that has been taken up by the government in the meantime, which we welcome. I think we really are in a situation where this sector needs our full support.”
During the event, testimonies and speeches were held emphasizing the diversity of the hospitality sector and its many different players, from the waiter to the DJ, the kitchen staff, cleaning and security teams, etc.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.