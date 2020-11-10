ICT: a driving force for a new era

ICT has become the new driving force behind economic growth pushing the digital economy into a new era. Digital and data-enabled technologies have a strong impact on local economies and are being deployed across all sectors at a speed and scale that brings opportunities and challenges.
Digital transformation in Luxembourg is a top priority to boost productivity and sustainable development across the economy. In third position, Luxembourg does particularly well for connectivity in the EU 2020 DESI report (Digital Economy and Society Index)
Leading global ICT provider Huawei is well-positioned to contribute to Luxembourg’s digital transformation in four ways: research and development (R&D), education, artificial intelligence (AI) and green economy.
R&D is at the core of Huawei’s strategy. Almost half (90,000) of its 194,000 employees work in R&D, and in Europe, the company operates 23 R&D centres across 12 countries. “Research and innovation is part of the company’s DNA and is at the heart of our strategy” says Mr William Zhang, CEO of Huawei in Luxembourg, where the company has a partnership with SnT – Interdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust.
Talent of tomorrow
Talent is crucial for the development of local economies, yet the lack of human resources specialised in new technologies is a worldwide problem. In the DESI report, Luxembourg ranks 8th for human capital and the European Commission notes the labour shortages of ICT specialists. As a global player in the tech industry, Huawei is committed to helping tackling this talent shortage by offering educational programmes and encouraging participation in the ICT community. “We want to cultivate and develop a pool of ICT professionals in order to sustain national business development. We actively encourage young people to take part in ICT training programmes,” says Mr Zhang.
Huawei itself runs several educational initiatives. Seeds for the Future, its flagship CSR initiative, in one of them. Globally launched in 2008, it started in Luxembourg in 2017. “This year, we are delighted to run it for the fourth consecutive year with the University of Luxembourg, to have started a partnership with Fondation Jeunes Scientifiques Luxembourg, and to receive the support of Jonk Entrepreneuren,” says Mr Zhang. Designed to develop the ICT talent of tomorrow, the programme gives selected students a taster of the Huawei and tech ecosystems. It offers young people with a passion for technological innovation the opportunity to learn from global experts and to get a full tech immersion into topics such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, digital transformation..
“We are in Luxembourg for Luxembourg and to contribute to the long-term digital transformation strategy of the country", says Mr William Zhang, CEO of Huawei in Luxembourg
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Huawei has started the Learn ON initiative as a response to UNESCO’s #learningneverstops campaign. This programme falls into its long-term, digital inclusion initiative for using technology, applications and skills to empower people and organizations everywhere. “Learn ON offers ICT courses to achieve impactful transformation in the workplace. We provide free digital skills training in cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence”
Artificial intelligence is another essential enabler of digital transformation. Industrial AI is the foundation of business innovation in areas such as healthcare, transportation, agriculture, vehicles/connected cars and manufacturing. But AI must be diverse and inclusive. Back in September, Head of AI Research at Huawei France, Dr Balázs Kégl, gave a keynote speech at the Luxembourg ICT Spring Conference where he highlighted the need to put humans back in the loop to improve AI process management.
Transitioning towards a sustainable economy means companies will need to adapt, finding innovative solutions to conserve energy and reduce emissions. Integrating social and environmental issues into its development model is a key driver of Huawei’s strategy. Huawei is committed to promoting green ICT solutions including design, production and transportation, use, end of life, and raw material selection for a more circular economy. Mr Zhang emphasises: “We are in Luxembourg for Luxembourg and to contribute to the long-term digital transformation strategy of the country.”
For more on Digital economy, see the report Huawei released in partnership with Arthur D. Little “Think digital. Think archetype. Your digital economy model.”