Immobel launches "River Place" housing project

Immobel announces the sale of 35 new housing opportunities located on the banks of the Alzette in Luxembourg-Dommeldange as part of the "River Place" project.
The project combining traditional housing and co-living, will be developed between the railway line and the Alzette in Dommeldange, lands that up until now have been occupied mainly by furniture and decoration store Abitare.
Four new residences will be built on the 8,000m² made available. The idea is to have services, shops and liberal professions on the ground floors with housing on the upper ones, all in a green environment, encouraging the use of outdoor spaces and neighbourhood meetings. The site is in immediate vicinity of the Dommeldange railway station, connecting the development to Kirchberg by public transport.
The Art & Build office is in charge of the architectural design of the project. On the Alzette side, the architecture will be soft, with large openings and wooden facades. On the station side, the design will be more urban, with landscaping from the platforms to encourage easy access to the ground floor shops and other services aimed at residents as well as transit travellers.
Among the apartments on offer are classic flats, including duplexes, but also four apartments reserved for co-living. Under the current regulations, 10% of the units will be sold at a moderate cost.
Future residents will be able to enjoy shared spaces, with one of the residences offering a multipurpose room on the ground floor that can be used for parties, sports classes or similar community activities. Outdoor spaces will benefit from landscaping that will promote get-togethers. A new bike path is supposed to encourage soft mobility on site.
Construction is expected to start in mid-2022 for a period of 24 months. The marketing of the project is initiated and ensured by agencies CBRE and Inowai.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.