Impeachment decision imminent; Iran protests continue

Taal volcano; Hong Kong blocks HRW exec; Aramco IPO; royal branding; North Korea diplomacy; vdL in town; NFL scores and Oscar nominations. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Pelosi: decision on articles of impeachment on Tuesday
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi told ABC News’ “This Week” programme that a meeting on Tuesday will determine when she sends two articles of impeachment against president Donald Trump to the senate. Politico reckons Pelosi's delay tactic in sending the articles was intended to ramp up pressure on potential GOP swing votes to allow witnesses at the trial. Reuters says Democrats want a longer trial in the belief that fresh evidence of the president’s attempts to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden will turn some voters against Trump. If the articles are sent on Tuesday, along with the names of impeachment managers, the trial could start on Wednesday. But, as The Guardian points out, a guilty verdict is a vastly unlikely outcome given that it requires a two-thirds majority of the Republican-controlled Senate.
Iranians protest over downing of plane
Demonstrators in Iran have continued to protest the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane by the country’s military, Reuters reports. Verification of the size of the protests in Teheran and other cities seems to be difficult, but The Guardian says authorities used teargas to disperse the crowds. The BBC reports that British ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was arrested after attending a vigil for the victims of the crash at which some people started anti-government chants. Donald Trump took to Twitter to voice his concern, telling Iranian leaders that “…the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free!”
Philippines volcano about to blow
A "hazardous eruption" of the Taal volcano in the Philippines is imminent, the BBC reports. The volcano, located around 60km south of the capital Manila, has been spewing ash some 10 to 14 kilometres above its crater, CNN says.
Human Rights Watch leader blocked from Hong Kong
Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, claims he was denied entry to Hong Kong on Sunday, The Guardian reports. Writing on the Human Rights Watch homepage, Roth said that the denial of entry “pales in comparison to the harassment that Chinese activists routinely endure.”
Aramco raises bar
CNBC reports that Aramco has raised its initial public offering (IPO) to a record $29.4 billion by exercising its over-allotment “greenshoe” option to sell an additional 450 million shares. The Saudi state-owned company initially sold 3 billion shares when it floated in December.
US reaches out to North Korea
National security adviser Robert O'Brien has told Axios that the White House has reached out to North Korea with a view to resuming diplomatic talks, which have been suspended since last October.
H&M seek “Sussex Royal” branding
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are reportedly seeking to register the “Sussex Royal” name as a global trademark. The Guardian reckons the couple could use the brand, which is being registered in the USA, Canada, the EU and Australia to launch anything from clothing and stationery to the running of “emotional support groups”. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II will today host a crisis meeting at her country estate in Sandringham to sort out the future of Harry and Meghan, the BBC reports.
Von der Leyen in town
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is in Luxembourg today as she and her team take a “solemn undertaking” at the Court of Justice--basically a formal swearing in at which they pledge to honour EU treaties. Von de Leyen will also meet prime minister Xavier Bettel for talks--Delano will report on them later today--as well as have an audience with the grand duke.
American football
The Kansas City Chiefs produced one of the great play-off comebacks as the overturned a 0-24 deficit against the Houston Texans to run out 51-31 winners. The Chiefs now face the Tennessee Titans (who beat the Baltimore Ravens) for a spot in the Super Bowl. The winners of that game will play either the San Francisco 49ers or the Green Bay Packers for the ultimate prize, after they beat the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks respectively. NFL.com has details and game highlights.
Oscar nominations today
This year’s Academy Awards nominations are due to be announced at around 2.15pm, CET. The BBC reckons “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”, “1917” and “The Irishman” will garner most nominations.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts