Impeachment trial goes ahead; Le Monde shareholders on Lux RBE

MPs support over OpenLux, Twitter fares well without Trump, Giuliani’s Ukraine call, Lux films make Oscars shortlists, Mary Wilson and Marty Schottenheimer. Wednesday’s breakfast briefing.
Trump trial is constitutional, says senate
The impeachment trial of Donald Trump began on Tuesday, with little hope of a conviction but plenty of symbolism and stark reminders of the inciteful language used by Trump that fired up a mob to attack the US Capitol on 6 January. Six Republicans joined Democrat senators on Tuesday to vote 56 to 44 on whether there was a constitutional basis for putting the former president on trial. Trump was impeached while still in office. The Democrat team, led by an emotional congressman Jamie Raskin, screened a video montage of the Capitol siege that could leave few in doubt as to the gravity of the charges. Raskin’s adult daughter had to hide from the mob, the day after the family had buried her brother. CNN's chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted that Trump was reportedly screaming as his lead lawyer Bruce Castor made his meandering opening argument. Another lawyer, David Schoen, told the senate that the trial “will tear this country apart, perhaps like we have only seen once before in American history”, a statement many took to be a reference to the Civil War. The trial continues on Wednesday and may conclude as early as Sunday. CNN has five takeaways from the opening day, Politico looks at the legal arguments presented by both sides, Fox reports on polls that show a narrow majority of Americans support a conviction, and the Washington Post highlights criticism of Trump’s lawyers by Republican senators.
Le Monde shareholders on Luxembourg register of beneficial owners
French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel and Czech energy billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, both shareholders of Le Monde, have been listed as beneficial owners of entities in Luxembourg, our colleague Thierry Labro at Paperjam reports. Le Monde was the lead newspaper to report on the OpenLux investigation of the grand duchy’s beneficial ownership registry this week. Niel has a personal fortune worth $8.3 billion and is listed as the 253rd richest individual in the world according to Forbes. Kretinsky is worth $3.4 billion and ranks 565th.
MPs support government over OpenLux
Luxembourg parliament has come out in support of the government’s defence of the country’s financial sector following the OpenLux revelations. In a debate on Tuesday only the two smallest groups in parliament--déi Lénk and the Pirate Party--expressed concern at the way Luxembourg is handling the fallout and the model of the financial centre. Our own Cordula Schnuer has more.
Twitter not reliant on Trump, Dorsey
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said that the social media platform is “obviously much larger than any one topic or any one account” after first quarter figures indicate that its mDAU, which counts the users to whom it can show ads, was performing above the average of the last four years. The reference was to the company’s permanent suspension of Donald Trump. Dorsey was speaking to analysts as Twitter reported fourth quarter results that fared better than earnings and revenue expectations but failed to meet Wall Street’s user growth expectations. CNBC and Variety have details.
Giuliani call with Ukraine unveiled
TIME has obtained a transcript of a 40-minute call that Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani made with Ukrainian officials in an attempt to pressure them on Trump’s behalf. The call, made in July 2019, began what the magazine calls a “campaign of intimidation that resulted in Trump’s first impeachment”.
Oscars shortlists includes Lux co-productions
Two Luxembourg co-productions have made it to the shortlists of films that can be nominated for Academy Awards next month. Romanian co-production Collective, made with Samsa Film, has been included in both the best documentary feature and best international feature film. The latter list also includes French drama Deux, which was co-produced by Tarantula. Variety and Vulture have the full lists.
Fears over DNA data privacy if 23andMe goes public
Reports that genetic testing company 23andMe plans to go public in partnership with Richard Branson has raised concerns about the DNA information of its customers. The company, which has a database of some 10 million customer genomes, has been valued at $3.5bn, including debt. The Guardian reports.
Mary Wilson
Former singer with The Supremes, Mary Wilson has died at the age of 76. Together with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, Wilson formed the group in 1959. The Guardian and The Times have obituaries.
Marty Schottenheimer
Former American football coach Marty Schottenheimer, ranked eighth in coaching victories in NFL history, has died at the age of 77. Schottenheimer coached four NFL teams and famously led the Cleveland Browns to successive AFC championship games in 1987 and 88, which they both narrowly lost to the Denver Broncos. ESPN and CBS Sports have tributes.
Michelle Obama plays shop on Netflix
Michelle Obama is to star in a Netflix children’s show about joys of home cooking over eating ready meals. The former first lady, who plays a supermarket owner, says that Waffles + Mochi is an “hilarious, heartwarming, and simply magical show.” The BBC and Vibe report.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts