10 things to do this week

28.01 - 04.02 2020
1

Win film tix

04.02.2020

Those gorgeous people at Tarantula have given Delano 3 pairs of tickets for the English subtitled version of latest movie, “Deux” (“Two Of Us”).

The importance of the iPhone to Apple

News Business 30.01.2020 Felix Richter/Statista

After hitting a seven-year low in iPhone sales in Q3 2019, Apple’s most crucial product managed to continue the resurgence started in Q4, generating revenue of $55.96 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

As this infographic shows, there was also a solid jump in terms of the iPhone’s share of total revenue - now sitting at 61 percent. 

This strong performance helped Apple to record Q1 results.

Confirming the iPhone's role in this success, CEO Tim Cook said: “We are thrilled to report Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for Services and Wearables”.

This chart shows iPhone revenue as a percentage of Apple's total revenue since 2007

This article and chart originally appeared on the blog of Statista, a data firm, and are republished with permission.

Tim Cook Statista Apple earnings smartphones technology