increase in employment during Q3

On Friday, national statistics bureau Statec published its trimestrial report concerning employment figures in the grand-duchy, coming to the conclusion that, after the disastrous developments in the second quarter due to the covid-19 crisis, the labour market has been able to somewhat recover during the third quarter of the year.
Amongst the most dynamic sectors were administrive and other public services (+5.2% year-on-year) as well as construction activities (+3.9% year-on-year), Statec said. However, considering the current economic turmoil caused by the global health crisis it should not come as a surprise that the report indicated a decrease in the number of employees in the industry sector and the commercial, transport and hospitality sectors.
Contrary to the previous quarter, the number of cross-border employees increased by 2.0%. In this regard, the largest increase was recorded among employees from France (+2.6% compared to Q2 of 2020). At the same time, there was also a slight, 1.5% increase in commuters from Belgium, compared to a drop of 0.6% in Q3.