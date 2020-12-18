10 things to do this week

increase in employment during Q3

News Number of the day 18.12.2020 Lynn Feith

On Friday, national statistics bureau Statec published its trimestrial report concerning employment figures in the grand-duchy, coming to the conclusion that, after the disastrous developments in the second quarter due to the covid-19 crisis, the labour market has been able to somewhat recover during the third quarter of the year.

Amongst the most dynamic sectors were administrive and other public services (+5.2% year-on-year) as well as construction activities (+3.9% year-on-year), Statec said. However, considering the current economic turmoil caused by the global health crisis it should not come as a surprise that the report indicated a decrease in the number of employees in the industry sector and the commercial, transport and hospitality sectors. 

Contrary to the previous quarter, the number of cross-border employees increased by 2.0%. In this regard, the largest increase was recorded among employees from France (+2.6% compared to Q2 of 2020). At the same time, there was also a slight, 1.5% increase in commuters from Belgium, compared to a drop of 0.6% in Q3. 

