Increase in Lux electricity prices

Eurostat recorded a slight decrease in average household electricity prices across the EU during the first half of 2020, standing at €21.3 per 100kWh, compared to €21.6 during the same period in 2019.
According to the EU statistical office, 16 of 24 EU member states saw electricity prices fall during the first half of the year, with the Netherlands registering the biggest decrease (-31.0%). Luxembourg, on the other hand, was amongst the countries with the largest increase in electricity prices at +10.5%, just behind Poland (+12.9%) and Lithuania (+13.6%).
Taxes and levies made up 40% of the electricity bills charged to households in the EU.
As for gas, the average price in the EU remained almost stable at €6.6 per 100kWh, with 33% of gas bills made up of taxes and levies. Gas prices fell in 18 member states whereby the largest decrease was registered in Latvia (29.4%) and the biggest spike in the Netherlands (+8%) due to tax increases.